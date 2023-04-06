Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,333 W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.92 and a 1-year high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.