Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 700 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,179.5% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

