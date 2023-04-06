Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 66 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

