Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Increased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Argus cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ES opened at $80.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

