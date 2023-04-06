Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

