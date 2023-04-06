VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in VMware by 181.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $79,786,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 28.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,716,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $289,205,000 after purchasing an additional 602,026 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in VMware by 170.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 920,663 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $104,836,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $122.81 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $132.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

