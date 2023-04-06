Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,772 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 698,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,102,000 after purchasing an additional 274,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,056,000 after purchasing an additional 212,088 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,301,000. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 197.5% during the third quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $104.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.91. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.50.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

