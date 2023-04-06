Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 224,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 704,014 shares of company stock worth $71,705,231. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

