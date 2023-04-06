Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 201,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,439,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Cipher Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

