Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 201,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,439,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.70 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.
Cipher Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 1,738.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 610,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipher Mining (CIFR)
