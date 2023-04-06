SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $188.21

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $188.21 and last traded at $187.78, with a volume of 6294240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Gold Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 121,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

