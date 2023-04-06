MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $399.78

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $399.78 and last traded at $395.52, with a volume of 95897 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $389.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Trading Down 13.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.56 and a 200 day moving average of $301.17.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,476,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

