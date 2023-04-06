Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.05

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 398260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.66.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAR. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,072,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,841,000 after buying an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,142,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after buying an additional 1,027,950 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 872,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 794,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

