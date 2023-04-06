James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.84

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 25748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on James River Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James River Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

James River Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $735.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.39.

James River Group Announces Dividend

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. James River Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $225.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in James River Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in James River Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in James River Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

