Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Down 4.6%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) shares fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 618,815 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,903,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GERN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 23,808.89%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Geron news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olivia Kyusuk Bloom sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.