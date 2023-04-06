Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Down 4.4%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00. 40,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 361,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Manitowoc Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 125.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 39.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 49.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manitowoc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Manitowoc by 108.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading

