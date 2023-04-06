AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.31-2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.62-$11.02 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,268 shares of company stock valued at $27,231,420 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

