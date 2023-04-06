Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC – Get Rating) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 1,308,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,972,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Uranium Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

