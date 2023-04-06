CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.52 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 148,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 933,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

CVR Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 69.72%. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Featured Stories

