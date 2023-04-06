Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.11. Walmart also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-$1.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

Walmart Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of WMT opened at $149.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.47 and its 200 day moving average is $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $403.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $218,852,714.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,711,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

