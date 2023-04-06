Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.63-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.30 million-$62.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.79 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.67 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $67.59. The company has a market cap of $850.40 million, a PE ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,895,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,776,586.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $856,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,895,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,776,586.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Anthony Dibella II sold 16,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $626,935.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,352 shares of company stock worth $3,038,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also

