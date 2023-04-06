Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Trading Down 5.8%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.01 and last traded at $106.58. Approximately 343,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,854,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,985,000 after acquiring an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

