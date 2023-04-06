Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.90

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 21740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HAFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 250.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 286,267 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 125,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

