Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.3-62.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.80 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.67 EPS.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SLP opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.44 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $67.59.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $89,732.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,377,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $760,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,915,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,954,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $89,732.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,935,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,377,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,026. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Stories

