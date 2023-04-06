Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.59

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 172968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $236.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,602.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

