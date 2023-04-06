Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $392.44 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-$5.45 EPS.

Fox Factory Trading Down 12.7 %

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $127.80.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

