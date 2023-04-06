Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.54

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 194895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
ADV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
