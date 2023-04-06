Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.54

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 194895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,357,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 516,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,287,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,633,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 619,453 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.