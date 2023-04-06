AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.62-$11.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.62-11.02 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $160.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.