Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) were down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 605,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,156,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOTU shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, December 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 392.39 and a beta of -0.74.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

