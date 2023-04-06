Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.58

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.58 and last traded at C$34.50, with a volume of 224860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.80.

Endeavour Mining Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33. The firm has a market cap of C$8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.68, a PEG ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -292.11%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

