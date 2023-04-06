abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Hits New 1-Year High at $19.39

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 1547106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.