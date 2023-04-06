ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Stock Price Down 4.9%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.02. Approximately 20,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 239,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

