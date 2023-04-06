Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading Down 5.2%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $131.13 and last traded at $131.38. 1,098,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,171,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.27. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after buying an additional 700,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after buying an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,101,449,000 after buying an additional 411,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

