Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Shares Down 4.9%

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70. Approximately 59,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 313,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TITN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

The company has a market cap of $611.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.26.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stan K. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,049.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $6,636,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after buying an additional 152,849 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

