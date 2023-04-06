PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 5.4%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 415,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,768,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBF shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 26,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,714,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

