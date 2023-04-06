iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.21

Shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.21 and last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 382109 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01.

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust Micro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

