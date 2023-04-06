Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,451 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,326,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 149.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 985,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,507,000 after acquiring an additional 590,666 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,885.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 578,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 568,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128,946.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 552,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,295,000 after purchasing an additional 551,889 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

