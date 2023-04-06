Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,977 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX stock opened at $64.86 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.88 and its 200 day moving average is $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Mizuho raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

