Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $406,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VO opened at $206.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.41. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.