4,080 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824 shares in the company, valued at $119,924.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $130.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

