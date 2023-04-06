38,000 Shares in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FATH. Craig Hallum cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

Insider Activity

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance

In other news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,691,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,223.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 82,124 shares of company stock valued at $113,789 in the last three months. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATH opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

