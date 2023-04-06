38,000 Shares in Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on FATH. Craig Hallum cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital cut Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.
Insider Activity
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance
FATH opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $7.91.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing
Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.