Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

