Lake Street Financial LLC Takes $215,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2023

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $115.53.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

