Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after buying an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after buying an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb stock opened at $195.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

