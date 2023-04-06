Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 34,280 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 248,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 45,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 611,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 153,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

