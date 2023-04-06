Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes $597,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 221,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

