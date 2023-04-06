11,505 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 83,824 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 83,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 325,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,104 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. The company has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

