Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 9,992 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,992 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $418,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $418,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,648,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,407,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 100,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,774,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,407.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Stock Down 1.8 %

Globalstar Company Profile

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.