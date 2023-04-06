Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 339.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sonos by 2,100.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 152.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Insider Activity at Sonos

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $1,492,404. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.