Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,583,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NUMV stock opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.