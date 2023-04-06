Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PXSAP opened at $23.90 on Thursday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

